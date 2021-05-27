Meet the Ukrainian teenagers who like to change the world
2021/05/27 - 03:57 • People of Ukraine, Ukraine Explained. Teenagers are notorious for their nihilism and obsession with possession, especially in post-Soviet societies. But the teen participants of this Ukrainian project are bucking the trend: armed with the slogan “We Create the Country We Want to Live In,” they are shaking up the inertia of their local communities and inspiring others to stop complaining and start creating.euromaidanpress.com