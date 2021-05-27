Meet the Ukrainian teenagers who like to change the world

Seems like Satan, the old Devil, is working overtime to deceive the world. He doesn’t want to go to hell by himself. He is working hard on the leaders of our country to get them to believe a lie. He’s even deceived a lot of Christians to stay out of church. That’s where we need to be when crisis comes into our lives. The Bible says not to forget to assemble ourselves together to worship our Lord, pray and sing praises to Him. I can’t wait to get to church to see what God has laid upon our Pastor’s heart to tell us, and our wonderful song service. Sunday school is so important for children and adults. That’s where you learn and ask questions if you don’t understand something.