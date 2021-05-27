Caring for the elderly during Covid-19 by David JC Cutler
Research has shown that the COVID-19 disease caused by a coronavirus makes the elderly vulnerable to life-threatening illnesses. Aged adults with medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or even cancer are more prone to suffer from the severity of the coronavirus infection. Taking care of everyone is very important during these times, but older adults need more care. Keeping the elderly safe and caring for your loved ones might make you worried. However, even if older adults get infected with the coronavirus, you should always know how to keep them safe and help them recover soon.thriveglobal.com