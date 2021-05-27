Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Using Defined Outcome ETFs for Retirement Income

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 5 days ago

One year, my son’s baseball team played in the league championship game. Everything was going great until the star pitcher tired out a few innings too early. Lacking a viable alternative, the coach was forced to bring in the “closer.” He was a big kid who could throw hard, but not for very long. After one good inning, he got wild and the other team went on to win. It illustrated how in baseball it can be difficult to find good pitching in between the starter and the closer. Those middle innings…

In a similar way, it can be challenging figuring out how to invest in those middle rungs of a laddered retirement income investment strategy. Assets in year one or two are likely located in high-quality cash or near-cash equivalents. On the other end of the ladder, you can get more aggressive and invest in equities. But what about the three to six years in between?

Traditionally a portfolio of “safe” bonds would work, potentially even matched to meet future liabilities. However, given today’s low interest rate environment and building inflationary pressures, there is little return and significant risk in bonds.

Defined Outcome ETFs

Strategies that guard against financial market downturns by selling off the potential for asset appreciation have been around for years. For retail investors, variable annuity products sold by insurance companies have conveniently packaged this protection. Unfortunately, low liquidity, high fees, large account minimums, and complexity have made these solutions a poor fit for many.

Enter the Defined Outcome Exchange Traded Fund. By shaping the risk/return profile of your assets to match the timing and nature of your budgeted cash flows, this product brings together desirable risk management properties in an ETF wrapper that eliminates many of the shortcomings of variable annuities. It may be a good fit for the rungs of a laddered portfolio strategy that fall between short-term stable/liquidity-focused and long-term appreciation-oriented investments. For example, you could use a large buffer for near-term non-discretionary rungs, and a smaller buffer for longer-term discretionary needs. Here’s some additional information:

Product Details – Innovative Capital Management first launched this ETF in August of 2018 and shares a leading role in this space with First Trust/CBOE Vest. Typical product features include: daily liquidity, a twelve-month protection time frame, automatic rollover and reset of cap and buffer, a range of upside/downside coverage alternatives, and a choice of reference indexes including SPY, QQQ, EFA, and the Russel 2000. New structures are sold at the beginning of each month, enabling you to spread your purchases out over the entire year. This can eliminate being exposed to a single annual reset date.

Protection – With this product, investment gains are capped at a defined maximum percentage. In contrast, losses are minimized with a softer “buffer.” The buffer provides a layer of protection, but negative returns outside of a specified range of coverage will be yours to keep. Since the cost of protection is paid for by selling off your opportunity for asset appreciation, the more potential upside you give up, the more downside protection you get. Here is a table of April 2021 cap/buffer terms that uses the S&P 500 as a reference asset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJQOS_0aDFvBRb00

Price - Expense ratios for these ETFs are in the .80% neighborhood (plus possible brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and extraordinary expenses) which seems high for an ETF. However, when compared to insurance products with similar risk mitigation features that are priced at 1.25% for management and subject to other fees (like contract maintenance charges, withdrawal charges, premium taxes, and investment fund operating expenses), the cost looks more reasonable.

Performance Characteristics – One of the first things you will notice with this ETF is that it does not track the reference asset during the twelve-month outcome period, but does reach its structured valuation at the conclusion of that time frame. This is partly due to the price behavior of the options that are used to construct the product. The takeaway here is that while you have the flexibility to buy and sell daily, it may not be financially advantageous to do so. In addition, reference assets for these ETFs are typically price appreciation only, which means dividend income is not included. However, the goal here is to enhance risk management and participate in the potential for better returns over bonds, not beat low-cost total return equity ETFs. To get a feel for intra-year pricing behavior, check out this online tool.

Summary

Let’s face it, if you are in accumulation mode and have decades before you need to tap your portfolio for cash, capping upside potential may be unnecessary and could end up stunting your account’s growth. But for individuals with an intermediate-term investment time horizon, like saving for college or for the down payment on a home, having the ability to control equity returns can be useful. The Defined Outcome ETF is perhaps most interesting for projected cash flow needs in retirement. The prospect of investing in low-returning bonds that have no downside protection, or risk-managed insurance products with high fees and restrictions makes this ETF an intriguing alternative.

What next? Try one on for size. Consider starting with a small position, maybe with some excess cash laying around in your brokerage account or IRA. Also, think about making this purchase at the beginning of the month. This will avoid any hedge profile modifications that occur after the ETF hits the marketplace. From there, you can get a feel for how it performs. Who knows, this ETF might provide you with “middle inning” relief!

About the author: Keith Whitcomb, RMA®

Keith Whitcomb, MBA, RMA®, is the director of analytics at PERKY and has more than 20 years of institutional investment experience. He is Series 6, 63, and 65 licensed.

Got Questions About Your Taxes, Personal Finances and Investments? Get Answers!

Email Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, Chief Planning Officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, at: AskTheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More from Retirement Daily

Should You Buy A Boat?

Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

123
Followers
112
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Personal Finances#Retirement Investors#Interest Income#Equity Investment#Investment Returns#Portfolio Investments#First Trust Cboe#Qqq#Efa#Ira#S P#Rma#Etfs#Dividend Income#Variable Annuities#Equity Returns#Variable Annuity Products#Expense Ratios#Investment Gains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
ETF
Related
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

FAs Prioritize Clients' Risk Management Over Portfolio Gains

Financial advisors are prioritizing risk management over portfolio gains as many advice clients worry about running out of money in retirement, according to a recent survey. Seventy-nine percent of the 289 advisors surveyed by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America in February and March said clients who are nearing or at retirement are concerned they’ll run out of money in retirement. Allianz Life surveyed registered investment advisors and hybrid advisors with five or more years of experience, more than $25 million in client assets and at least half of their business coming from individual clients.
MarketsZacks.com

Bet on These 3 Top-Ranked MassMutual Funds for Good Return

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $46.6 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 41,604 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Economyetftrends.com

ESG Investments Find Support from Financial Advisors

Financial advisors are becoming increasingly strong supporters of environmental, social, and governance investing, outpacing institutional investment demand. According to RBC Global Asset Management’s latest research paper, Financial advisor insights from the 2020 RBC Global Asset Management Global Responsible Investment Survey, financial advisors are using ESG investments at a rate of 76%, compared to 65% among institutional investors.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

What is a 100% Equities Strategy?

Most investors who set out to diversify their portfolio end up investing in debt securities in some capacity. But not everyone. What is a 100% equities strategy? As the name implies, it’s an investment philosophy that has zero interest in debt securities. Instead, you’re fully vested in stocks or private equity. It’s a growing trend among many retail investors, as well as some fund managers.
MarketsReal Simple

New to Investing? Get Started With a Robo Advisor

Everyone should invest. But that doesn't mean you need to become a stock market expert—and you certainly don't need to go it alone. Here's how to start investing with the help of a robo-advisor. If you're new to investing, even the thought of starting can feel intimidating. Is investing just...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Income Investors Should Consider BDCs

The abundance of investing choices can be paralyzing. Stocks, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and more await. But income investors looking for high yields could consider a relatively unknown segment of the stock market: business development companies. These stocks, called BDCs for short, have multiple potential benefits for income investors. BDCs...
Stocksetftrends.com

Everybody Loves Income: How Dividend ETFs Work

Dividend ETFs, which focus on stocks that provide regular cash payouts, are a simple way for investors to access well-diversified sources of income. ETFs can hold specific stocks with well-established high dividend payments, like Coca-Cola (KO) or Apple (AAPL); or they can hold equity asset classes that are well known for their stable dividend streams, such as REITs.
Marketsetftrends.com

Young Investors Want Better ESG Disclosures

Environmental, social, and governance scores have a definite impact on investors’ perception of a company. In this sense, future ESG reporting could become a requirement for modernized businesses seeking to attract more investors in today’s market environment. According to a recent Workiva Inc. survey of individual investors, about 70% of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Personal FinanceBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: How to save more for retirement

All of the best investment strategies in the world depend on one thing — saving money. Prioritizing and setting aside money for retirement is the first step toward meeting your financial goals in retirement. So why don’t more people do it? Two reasons. They don’t think they will ever retire,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Bankroll Your Retirement

We all need income to live on, and most of us get it through our jobs. But we probably won't be working for the rest of our lives -- at least, that's not the ideal plan. So some other income streams will be necessary in retirement. Most retirees will have...
Roanoke Rapids, NCrrspin.com

Financial Focus: Managing withdrawals can protect retirement income

Throughout much of your working life, you contribute to your 401(k), IRA and other investment accounts to help ensure a comfortable retirement. However, once you do retire, you’ll need to shift your focus somewhat from building these investments to using them — in other words, you’ll have to start withdrawing from your portfolio to meet the costs of living.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Boost Your Retirement Income Potential

If you’re building an investment portfolio for your golden years, it makes sense to buy some quality dividend-paying stocks that offer predictable income as well as long-term growth potential. One challenge that beginners face is how to distinguish such companies. One way to achieve the goal of making passive income...
Marketsetf.com

Putnam Enters ETF Market

Putnam Investments, founded in 1937 and managing $197 billion in assets, made its foray into the ETF space with the launch of four actively managed ETFs. The funds all rely on Fidelity’s model for nontransparent actively managed ETFs. They, their tickers and their expense ratios are as follows:. Putnam Sustainable...
Stocksetftrends.com

Investing Isn't All or Nothing: The Case for Buffered Outcome ETFs

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:. How AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs can help to mitigate risk and lower volatility. When you may want to consider buffered asset strategies. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members...
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

How to Boost Your Retirement Income When Social Security Only Covers 40%

Most retirees rely on Social Security to cover expenses, but it might not be enough to meet your desired lifestyle. Your Social Security benefit depends on a number of factors, but the average benefit is around $1,500 per month. The maximum that can be received is around $3,900, and that requires a high-income career and waiting until age 70 to start taking payments.