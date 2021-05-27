The White Room: Lola’s Nørrebro Apartment

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMoving to a new country in a pandemic is perhaps not part of anyone’s life plan, but Lola Froebe made it work. She moved from Berlin to Copenhagen in late 2020 to take a job as the PR Manager of Danish fashion brand Stine Goya, a company she already had extensive experience working with. “I had been doing their German PR as part of an agency previously, and so the job opportunity just came at the right time for me,” she explains, “I had been in Berlin for six years and it was time for a change.”

Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Interior Designluxurylaunches.com

Complete with a living room, bathroom, and a piano. Designed Gustave Eiffel had an apartment right on top of the Eiffel tower and it was the envy of the Paris elite.

Eiffel Tower is considered one of the world’s most romantic backdrop, we can agree. Situated in the most romantic city with the most romantic aura, it is also one of the most famous towers in the world. However, little known to the millions that are in awe of this building is that it features a 1000 sq foot former ‘dwelling’ just above the observatory deck.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Iconic Stool I’ve Used in Every Single Room of My House

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If celebrated Finnish architect Alvar Aalto — the creator of the simplest, but most iconic stackable stool — were still alive today, I’d be sending him fan mail. His creation, the Stool 60,...
WorldDesign Milk

A Minimalist Tokyo Home With a Sculptural Stairway Connecting Three Floors

Tasked with designing a home for two families in Tokyo, nendo founder Oki Sato came up with a clever way to give each family their separate space while still keeping them connected via a sculptural staircase. Appropriately named the Stairway House, the stairs begin outside before piercing the glass front facade and continuing up to the top of the third floor. The stairs aren’t just a dramatic focal point, they also hide the bathrooms and the actual staircase used to access each level.
Home & Gardendwell.com

A Writer’s Copper-Clad Live/Work Space Blends Into the Forest in Denmark

Danish architecture firm SLETH designs a flexible office and home where a nonfiction writer can get creative surrounded by woodlands. In the woods near Aarhus, Denmark, the 968-square-foot Author’s House is wrapped in copper that will oxidize over time, gradually taking on a deep-green tone that blends with the trees around it. "The client wanted an office getaway where she could come almost every day to read, write, think, and get inspired," says lead architect and SLETH cofounder Søren Leth.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

How to do a four poster bed

Beds have been important heirlooms ever since furniture was invented: William Shakespeare notoriously bequeathed only his ‘second-best bed’ to his wife. From practical medieval plank beds enclosed in woollen curtains, they evolved into the Tudor four-poster decorated with fertility symbols or heraldic beasts and lidded by a tester. This design reached its costly climax with the ceiling-scraping 18th-century confections created for England’s grandest stately homes by Chippendale and Sheraton, as swiftly obsolete as the fashions and lifestyles they serviced. In his 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited, Evelyn Waugh stages the end-of-an-era demise of Lord Marchmain in one of these – ‘a vast velvet tent like the Baldachino at St Peter’s’ – with columns of twisted gilt and velvet and a canopy crowned with plumes of dyed feathers.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A Small and Whimsical Ukraine Apartment Has the Most Gorgeous Book-Filled Library Living Room

Name: Helen Henz, mum, one spoiled dog, and two cats. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My mum and I decided to gut and completely remodel her new apartment in an old historic building. We both travel extensively and have pretty clear ideas in terms of the overall interior decoration. She and I both love the English decorating style, but equally my mum loves reinterpreted botanical prints. She has a great sense of humor, and one of her conditions for undertaking the remodel was that our apartment should be well-designed, but nevertheless whimsical and fun (enter the folkloric mural wallpaper in the living room/library).
Interior DesignMOJEH

At Home With Interior Architect And Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

MOJEH steps inside the colourfully curated world of interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat. More is more when it comes to Miri Najarian Khayat, the interior architect and designer who truly walks the walk when it comes to living and working in colour. “My personal and design styles are very similar. I dress the way I design my spaces – very colourful and bright, full of life and, I like to think, happy. You will almost never catch me wearing black,” smiles Miri. “I always have pink on, if not in my clothes than as an accessory or my nail polish or maybe even a pink handbag or shoes. Even in my interiors, I will always try and leave a mark of pink somewhere.”
Memphis, TNELLE DECOR

Texture and Handmade Touches Define This Moody Memphis Bungalow

Resourcefulness and a knack for hospitality come naturally to the Memphis, Tennessee–based designer Sean Anderson. He’s originally from rural Mississippi, a place where (per the designer and this Mississippi-born reporter) you have to create your own fun. That same home-grown spirit animates Anderson’s approach to design, a career for which he had no formal training but had something just as useful: a mother who encouraged his love of art.
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Little Ways to Create Bonus Rooms in Your Home, According to Real Estate Pros

Bonus or “flex” space can be valuable, especially when you’re trying to sell your home. You may think you don’t have a spare room that’s not already dedicated to sleeping, eating, or lounging, but real estate agents and home stagers say to look beyond that to find spots that could be maximized: The end of a hallway could become a home office. An unfinished attic would make a great music room, or an awkward nook might serve as a meditation area.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Sherman, TXHerald Democrat

FEATURED HOME: Country home feel with city convenience

The charming custom home at 105 Golden Road southeast of Sherman combines the beauty of the country with the amenities of the big city. It has four bedrooms, four baths, and 2,911 square feet of space that has been impeccably updated. “It’s convenient to the Metroplex and to Sherman, yet...
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Gives His Boring White Walls the Hip, Cozy Cabin Treatment on the Cheap

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes the best flip to buy is one that hasn’t been fully realized, particularly if you’re an interior designer looking to put your own stamp on a home. For designer Max Humphrey, a house of this sort eluded him until 2016, when he finally found the perfect property: a ’70s ranch style home that was move-in ready without being full of all new everything. “The house was fine but very vanilla and had boring fixtures and finishes, no personality, and an awkward floor plan,” says Humphrey, who just released his first book, “Modern Americana,” a field guide for crafting rustic yet urban, old meets new interiors.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...