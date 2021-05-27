The White Room: Lola’s Nørrebro Apartment
Moving to a new country in a pandemic is perhaps not part of anyone’s life plan, but Lola Froebe made it work. She moved from Berlin to Copenhagen in late 2020 to take a job as the PR Manager of Danish fashion brand Stine Goya, a company she already had extensive experience working with. “I had been doing their German PR as part of an agency previously, and so the job opportunity just came at the right time for me,” she explains, “I had been in Berlin for six years and it was time for a change.”www.scandinaviastandard.com