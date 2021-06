In his April 29 interview to Euronews, Belarus’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei had this to say about the crackdown on the protest movement that followed the August 9 presidential elections: “Perhaps the authorities sometimes acted too harshly. But this was an appropriate reaction to […] violent protest actions… In fact, a coup d’état was attempted after the elections… The fate of the country was at stake. And if we put the fate of the country on one side of the scale and the things you are talking about, including human rights, on the other, I am convinced that the leadership of every country would choose to preserve statehood and sovereignty” (Onliner, April 29).