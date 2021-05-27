Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orrville, OH

Thursday sun alert in Orrville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ORRVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orrville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel

Orrville (OH) Weather Channel

Orrville, OH
108
Followers
490
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Today#Rain Showers#Picnic#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orrville, OHPosted by
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Orrville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orrville: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Orrville, OHPosted by
Orrville (OH) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Orrville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orrville: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;