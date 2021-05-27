Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Locked on Boston College: O-Line Draft Prospects in '22

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yd1A_0aDFv2aJ00

On today's Locked on Boston College we jump ahead to next year and look at the NFL Draft. Next year there could be four BC offensive linemen that could potentially get selected in the NFL Draft. To get some insight we brought on Mitch Wolfe, to look at the offensive line and predict what round in the draft Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom could get drafted.

This is an episode rich in conversation about the strengths and limitations of each offensive lineman. If you want a sneak preview into next year's draft, listen to today's show.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Clinton Burton Jr.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
25
Followers
237
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Apple Itunes#American Football#Nfl Draft#Offensive Linemen#O Line Draft Prospects#Standard Subpar#Social Media#Ajblack Bc#Bceagles Com Bceagles#Line#Podcasts#Today#Discus#Apple Itunes#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Extravaganza 2.0

It's our Friday episode of Locked on Boston College, where we dive in and cover everything recruiting. Want to know who the Eagles have already landed and who they are looking at, this is the episode for you. We review every recruit, look at why this class is special and more.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

How Trae Barry Fits into the BC Offense

Going into the 2021 season, the tight end position was one of the few question marks for the Boston College offense. Hunter Long elected to declare for the NFL Draft a year early after a breakout season and earning All-ACC honors. This left the Eagles with unproven young players like Spencer Witter, Brendan Smith, Joey Luchetti, and Charlie Gordinier. Witter played a good bit last season, but his role was limited due to playing behind Long. Smith only played four offensive snaps, while Luchetti missed the season with a shoulder injury, and Gordinier redshirted. Subscribe for full article.
Mississippi StatePosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Commitment From MSU Center Quinten Post

Boston College added some much needed height on Tuesday, as Mississippi State center Quinten Post announced he will be transferring to the Eagles. Post, a 7-0 center from the Netherlands, recently finished his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. During the season he averaged 2.8 ppg, along with 2.1 rpg, mostly coming off the bench. Before his time in the United State, Post played for the Alba Berlin Youth Club in Berlin, Germany where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19. He was also part of the Netherlands team in the FIBA European Division B U20 Championships in July 2019 in Portugal where he scored 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey Reportedly Lands Transfer LW Sam Sternschein

Boston College men's hockey added another piece to their team on Wednesday, as Penn State forward Sam Sternschein announced he will be joining Jerry York's squad in 2021-22. The 23 year old graduate student has been a consistent point scorer for the Nittany Lions during his four years in Happy Valley, playing mostly as at left wing. He only played in nineteen games last season, but up two goals and five assists. In 2019-20 he had career highs in goals with 12.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Ranking The Boston College Transfers In Terms of Impact in 2021

Jeff Hafley has said multiple times that he does not want to live in the transfer portal. However, he has mentioned that if the staff does have a relationship with the player, or if they can get figure out if the player would be a fit in their culture they will bring some in. This offseason, Boston College has brought in five transfers to fill a variety of needs on the roster.
NFLPosted by
BCBulletin

Could Phil Jurkovec Be A First Round Draft Pick in 2022?

Get ready folks, because this is a storyline you are going to hear about frequently between now and the end of the season. While he still has a big season at Boston College ahead of him, many are going to wonder what the future holds for quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Earlier...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Staff Building Relationship With New '21 Offer Safety Collin Wright

Boston College continues to be active in the Class of '21, offering Collin Wright, a defensive back out of Manvel, Texas. Wright, a three star recruit with offers from Arizona, Duke, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas Tech, California, Vanderbilt and Colorado. It might seem like it's late in the process, but Boston College liked what they saw and offered Wright, a safety. BC Bulletin spoke with Wright shortly after he announced his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff. Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Greatest BC Athlete in Past Decade

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we talk about greatness. In the past ten years, BC sports has had some low points, but there have also been some great moments as well. Who was the greatest athlete in the past ten years. Was it Luke Kuechly? Johnny Gaudreau? Charlotte North? Alex Carpenter? We talk it out, and give our criteria on how we chose our athlete.
NFLPosted by
BCBulletin

Former BC LB Connor Strachan to Compete in Spring League

Connor Strachan, a linebacker for Boston College from 2014-18 will compete in the Spring League. The Spring League self describes as "the premier professional football development league operating in the U.S." with teams that will perform in Houston, Texas and Indianapolis, Indiana. While the league itself is not affiliated with the NFL, they do send tapes to teams after the season.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Makes Top 6 For CB Noble Thomas

Boston College was named one of the top six finalists for '22 defensive back Noble Thomas out of Orange City (FL). Thomas, a 6-1 defensive back, also named Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, West Virginia and Connecticut to round up his Top Six. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Colorado State and Wake Forest. The junior also has two visits plan, as he will head to Chestnut Hill in June and Oregon State the week before.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

ESPN Lists Earl Grant As ACC Coach With "Ability To Build Momentum"

Earl Grant has been the Boston College head coach for a little under two months now. In that span he has built his staff, worked the transfer portal, and added true freshmen commits to the roster. His energy clearly is one of his strong suits, but many are still holding a "wait and see" attitude with former College of Charleston head coach.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Network Podcast High On Boston College Football

Talk about next year's season when the final whistle blew in the National Championship. Reading up on the Eagles online, and you can catch a tinge of optimism from the national pundits. Maybe third in the ACC? Possible dark horse? Praise is rare for the Eagles. ACC Network host Kelsey...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 4, 2021

Boston College continues to work on their Class of '22 and beyond with a handful of new offers. But some recruits have chosen other schools, we have all the details in today's recruiting notebook, exclusively for BC Bulletin premium members. Subscribe for full article.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Who Can Take Down Clemson?

Locked on Boston College looks at the ACC on Wednesday, talking about a pair of topics that impact the conference. Over the past decade, the ACC has been dominated by Clemson football, as the Tigers have won national titles, seemingly won the conference every year, and picked up countless individual awards. Is there a team on the verge of catching them, or will this reign continue until Dabo Swinney moves on? We discuss.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's 2021 Schedule

12. Colgate (Now vacant, Dan Hunt stepped down as head coach on Monday) Heading into his seventh year as the head coach of the Raiders, Hunt has had mixed success. He has had two teams in the FCS playoffs, finishing first in the Patriot League three times. He has also had two seasons below .500, including their last season 2019, where his squad finished 4-8. Was particularly tough on Hunt because of the division of football he coaches in.
Kentucky StatePosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College "Unexpected" For '23 Defensive End Micah Carter

Boston College continued to recruit in the state of Kentucky, offering defensive end Micah Carter of St. Xavier in Louisville. Rated a high three star recruit by 247sports.com, the '23 recruit also holds offers from Louisville, Kentucky and Michigan State. BC Bulletin spoke to Carter shortly after his offer. Subscribe for full article.