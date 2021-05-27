Leaders Rising: Michelle Mitchell

Throughout the years — in media and reality alike — Black women have been treated as subhuman and routinely degraded to stereotypes. One of the main justifications for mistreatment and exploitation of Black women was that they deserved it or that they could handle it due to racial and biological differences — a belief also held by the University’s founder, Thomas Jefferson. This ideology grew into popular beliefs that spread like wildfire through the media with Black women being portrayed as happy servants, sexually insatiable partners or angry Black women. However, as we have progressed and society has come to embrace diversity, Black women are now being seen as more than the stereotypes that preceded them and for so long limited them to what society would approve of them being and what it would not. However, there’s an equally dangerous counter-stereotype that has emerged and it’s seeped into media, politics, health and society as a whole — the strong Black woman.