“It was absolutely trippy to see five versions of myself sitting at the table, but I was really proud of the video, says singer-songwriter Joe Hanson about his latest video for “When He Was Making Me.” “We were trying to convey a really big idea and shoot during a time when production was limited, and we couldn’t safely hire a bunch of extras with a big crew, so I was amazed that Ford Fairchild and Bolo Brothers were able to help me execute such a crazy treatment and also help me come up with a concept that would get the message across while dealing with the limitations of the time. I think that it was actually even more effective because of it.”