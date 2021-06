The world is changing fast. There are a lot of moving parts to our lives. People are experiencing a new future form all around them. To navigate all this, people are accepting that they need to work hard on the health of their families. The number of people going to therapy has increased considerably as people around the country are committing themselves to health and betterment. So much so that therapists are struggling to meet the demand. Whether it’s individual, couple, or family counseling, people are doing their best to get better when the world feels uncertain. The benefit of this is that family health is improving. Here are a few reasons why.