Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsland

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Llano County in south central Texas Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buchanan Lake Village, or 8 miles north of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Bluffton, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Tow and Shady Grove. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH