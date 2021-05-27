Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsland

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Buchanan, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Llano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LLANO AND NORTHWESTERN BURNET COUNTIES At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buchanan Dam, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Inks Lake State Park, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Watson and Shady Grove. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH