Kingsland, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsland

Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingsland: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Kingsland (TX) Weather Channel

Kingsland, TX
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Kingsland

(KINGSLAND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Llano County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Buchanan, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Llano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LLANO AND NORTHWESTERN BURNET COUNTIES At 1220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buchanan Dam, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Inks Lake State Park, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Watson and Shady Grove. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Burnet County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Llano County in south central Texas Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buchanan Lake Village, or 8 miles north of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Bluffton, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Tow and Shady Grove. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.