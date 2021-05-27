Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed His Struggle With Mental Health Issues
On-screen, Ryan Reynolds sure does seem like a guy that has it all together. He appears a confident, funny, and playing a devil-may-care character in his biggest franchise that doesn’t struggle at all knowing what he wants to do in even difficult situations. But Reynolds has admitted that, in his private life, he has some struggles which he’s dealing with on a daily basis. In honor of Mental Health Month in May, Reynolds did post something about what he goes through day-to-day when it comes to anxiety.www.giantfreakinrobot.com