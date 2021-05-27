Cancel
Stocks

Snowflake Analysts Affirm Ratings After Quarterly Report

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report eased on Thursday after the data-analytics platform reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and forecast slowing product-sales growth. Analysts affirmed their ratings on Snowflake but are concerned about the stock's valuation. The Bozeman, Mont., company reported a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 12 cents a...

www.thestreet.com
