Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Don’t Fear The Nickels – Embrace The Change

Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(I mean, have you ever tried to bend a quarter? Badda Boom!) Seriously though, there are only two choices we can make when faced with change in our work and personal lives. We can resist and potentially be swept away by the change or we can cooperate, adapt, and benefit from the change.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Change#Badda Boom#Linkedin#Sbj Consulting Inc#Shrm Cp#Cyclical Change#Structural Change#Normal Ways#Things#Anxiety#Benefit#Cycles#Happy#Fear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Travel
News Break
Fashion
Related
CelebritiesThrive Global

Do Not Fear Failure But Rather Fear Not Trying – Mexed

A music artist and an entrepreneur hailing from France, Mexed is a 20-year-old who is very quickly gaining popularity in the world of music. Mexed has been practicing passionately in the last two years and has made five music videos back to back in the last two years. Mexed says...
Technologythechronicle-online.com

Kevin Carmichael: Don't fear the robots, people

History is imperfect. Most of the original stories were written by conquerors, so they’re one-sided. Modern historians have done hero’s work trying to correct the record by digging into primary sources, but myths persist: There is only so much data a professor and a team of research assistants can process, even when ancient ledgers and old diaries have been digitized.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Returnal doesn't need a save system, it needs you to embrace mortality

The more things stay the same, the more they change. I remember my early runs in the repeating loop of Returnal, just trying to survive, maybe long enough to complete the next objective. If I had to stop in the middle of a promising attempt, I'd put the PS5 in rest mode, returning later to rekindle that precious life, until the monsters of the planet Atropos overwhelmed me.
Public Healththepress.net

Don’t let side-effect fears risk your health

As California starts to see massive vaccination events go unfilled, it’s time to address one aspect of some people’s vaccine hesitancy: Fear of side effects. There are, of course, a multitude of reasons that people are showing complacency or hesitancy about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But Vox reports that a massive survey of Americans indicates that 23% of unvaccinated adults are hesitant to get the vaccine, and that 45% of those who would not get the vaccine were worried about side effects.
HealthThe Guardian

Do you have a fear of returning to the office?

My husband is standing in the kitchen, asking me if his shirt is stained. He looks different: clean-shaven, sharper. I like it. “I think it’s just the light,” I say. “It’s fine.” He changes anyway, then comes in again, looking preoccupied. “I don’t know whether these trousers work,” he says. “What would you usually wear?” I ask. “My Japanese jeans,” he replies. “But I’ve been wearing them every day for about six months.” “No, not those,” I agree. “Have you found an Oyster card?”
EnvironmentTaos News

Opinion: Don't wait on fixing climate change

If the earth's climate warms by 2 or 3 degrees by 2100, global sea levels will rise three feet, displacing countless millions of people around the world. They will be forced to abandon their homes as the tides continue to rise. Collectively, we should be taking action now to reduce...
Sonoma County, CAsonomacountygazette.com

The changes we’ll embrace

Fortunately, with the advent of the Covid-19 vaccines, there is hope that the world can look forward to experiencing some semblance of normalcy. We are all painfully familiar with the havoc that Covid-19 has wreaked on the world. The past year has brought about changes that we never could have imagined happening in our lifetime. However, we are a resilient species and as difficult as it has been dealing with the fallout that has touched everyone in some way or another, every cloud, even Covid-19, has a silver lining. It is commendable that altruism is at an all-time high. There have been many unexpected changes that have been positive. This column is dedicated to illuminating some of those changes that have taken place over the past year.
Refinery29

“Asians Don’t Quit”

I wasn’t an especially chatty kid to begin with, but every Sunday afternoon, from the ages of six to 18, I was functionally mute. Two hours before my weekly piano lesson, I’d sit at the glossy upright Kawai in my family’s living room and cram, attempting to perfect everything I had half-assed the week prior. This stressful ritual was followed by the hushed, dread-filled drive to my lesson, during which I stared at my knees in the passenger’s seat as one of my parents would silently steer us from the Minnesotan suburbs to St. Paul where my piano teacher lived. And then, the lesson itself: a tour de force of quietude on my part. My piano teacher, bearded and prone to grinning like a 50-year-old Santa Claus, was as imperious as he was animated. He never stopped pattering, even while I played — his booming voice pushing me through difficult Prestissimo chord progressions that shook my body like a jackhammer. He groaned when I slipped and breathed so dramatically during sustained fermatas that I could hear the wind suck up past his bramble of nose hairs. “Play this like you know anything about Grenada,” he’d insist. (I didn’t.) “Keep up, keep up, keep up.” And then the worst sound of all: his own silence. “You have not been practicing,” he’d finally say.
Economygoodmenproject.com

Change, the Only Constant, Feared Most

In a memo sent in 2011 by Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, he describes an incident where an oil platform in the North Sea caught fire. An engineer found himself surrounded by flames and choking on the smoke high up on the platform. All he could see beneath him were the dark, freezing waters of the Atlantic Ocean. If he jumped, it was a 30-meter drop that could lead to potential death. But if he stayed, it was certain death in the fire. He jumped, miraculously survived the fall, and was rescued.
NutritionDuluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Don't let fear of lectins lead you astray

Reader Susan S. writes, in part: “Gut health is finally being brought up in mainstream more often. But almost never this: there are grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables that have lectins that poke tiny holes in our intestines. I thought you might want to check this out so that you can inform your readers. I realize it's not a simple subject.”
Economycommercialintegrator.com

AV Leaders Need to Stay Nimble and Embrace Change Among Their Workforces

Workplace trends expert Rick Grimaldi, the author of “FLEX: A Leader’s Guide to Staying Nimble and Mastering Transformative Change in the American Workplace,” recently highlighted office trends that are changing corporate life—and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sure, business leaders must increase their focuses on workplace safety because...
EducationMySanAntonio

MIT Sloan Empowers Leaders to Embrace Societal Change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced ‘Impactful Leadership: Operationalizing Purpose,’ a course designed to provide executives and managers with a framework for driving financial and societal impact through purposeful, systematic operation. Impact entrepreneur and investor James Rhee, Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship at Howard University and former chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart, and Bridget Akinc, CEO of Building Impact, will lead the three-day virtual course beginning June 28, 2021.
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why Your Brand Should Address Hot-Button Issues

In the days of yesteryear, crisis communications pros and marketers wouldn’t touch divisive issues like racial equality. Today, Coca-Cola proudly displays the ways it is tackling racial equity on its homepage as the lead item. Its website features menu headings entitled “Sustainable Business” and “Better Shared Future.”. So what’s changed...
Minoritiesthenationalnews.com

Covid-19 has increased gender bias faced by women at work, new study finds

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated biases that women have faced in the workplace for years, further underscoring the need for flexible work options and the recruitment of more female talent, new research showed. Among the pandemic-intensified gender biases women face are higher performance standards and lower chances of them being...
Advocacygivingcompass.org

The Emergence of a Collective Corporate Impact Approach to Social Change

Collective corporate impact strategies can range from starting sustainable corporate impact funds to funding a social business from the ground up. This approach leverages partnerships to build and foster a corporate impact infrastructure that aligns social impact goals with corporate ones. What are the potential hurdles of a strategy like this?
SocietyWake Up World

How Paradigms Shift

Here in 2021, we can all look around us and agree that things could be better. No matter what your beliefs about how society should look, we can all feel the pain that comes from living in the current paradigm. Since we deeply feel that everything could be so much better than it is, how do we shift into a better paradigm?
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Q&A: Jane Goodall on COVID, resilience and climate change

Jane Goodall, renowned conservationist and winner of this year’s Templeton Prize, has been a pioneer when it comes to respecting nature and animals. Has the pandemic changed her perspective at all? Goodall joined me for a live interview about the lessons that the animal kingdom can teach us about resilience. Here is a lightly edited transcript of our exchange.
AstronomyElite Daily

The Emotional Meaning Of This Month’s Lunar Eclipse Is About Embracing Change

There's no doubt that eclipses are mesmerizing experiences. Witnessing the full moon turn crimson red is enough to make anyone stop in their tracks and look up at the night sky. According to astrology, though, eclipses are so much more than something beautiful to look at. They can be the harbingers of intense and unexpected changes. When an eclipse takes place, astrologers know that something major is about to take place, and the emotional meaning of the May 2021 blood moon is all about accepting that change is a part of life.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Francesca Venturi of Elevate PR and Communications: “Don’t be afraid to change your strategy”

Don’t be afraid to change your strategy. On many occasions, you have to take a step back and reconsider the entire strategy, even if that means adding working hours to your initial plan and deviating from your traditional structure. Asking yourself:” Why is it not working?” is always the best thing to do; probably you haven’t considered some key elements or you have skipped one important step. Whatever the answer, stubbornly clinging to your original plan will not give you any benefitsand, most of all, won’t give you the expected results. Going back to the turning point is always the best thing to do.