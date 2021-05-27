Don’t Fear The Nickels – Embrace The Change

I wasn’t an especially chatty kid to begin with, but every Sunday afternoon, from the ages of six to 18, I was functionally mute. Two hours before my weekly piano lesson, I’d sit at the glossy upright Kawai in my family’s living room and cram, attempting to perfect everything I had half-assed the week prior. This stressful ritual was followed by the hushed, dread-filled drive to my lesson, during which I stared at my knees in the passenger’s seat as one of my parents would silently steer us from the Minnesotan suburbs to St. Paul where my piano teacher lived. And then, the lesson itself: a tour de force of quietude on my part. My piano teacher, bearded and prone to grinning like a 50-year-old Santa Claus, was as imperious as he was animated. He never stopped pattering, even while I played — his booming voice pushing me through difficult Prestissimo chord progressions that shook my body like a jackhammer. He groaned when I slipped and breathed so dramatically during sustained fermatas that I could hear the wind suck up past his bramble of nose hairs. “Play this like you know anything about Grenada,” he’d insist. (I didn’t.) “Keep up, keep up, keep up.” And then the worst sound of all: his own silence. “You have not been practicing,” he’d finally say.