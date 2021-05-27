Cancel
Made in NYC 5/26/2021 Featuring #Adafruit Slider Trinkeys, Matrix Bonnets and Matrix Portals

Cover picture for the articleManufacturing the Slider Trinkey (0:02) RGB Matrix Bonnets awaiting selective soldering (0:51) Time lapse of cleaning the solder pumps (1:05) Tub of solder paste (2:01) Adding solder paste to the stencil machine (2:05) Stacks of Matrix Portal panels disappearing into the machine line (2:34) Foundation walls going up (2:49) See...

Video Gamesadafruit.com

ADABOX 018 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer RIGHT NOW! 5/19/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox018 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

JOIN US RIGHT NOW!! ( 8pm Eastern Time TONIGHT, 12/23/2020) for the live, Unboxing of AdaBox 018 — We’ll have a Q&A, live demos, and more! Hurry! Don’t miss it!!. Get ready to tune in for a special AdaBox 018 Unboxing take-over on Ask an Engineer! Join John “Dorothy” Park and his little friend Lars, too, RIGHT NOW! (8pm ET / 5pm PT TONIGHT! Wednesday, 5/19/2020) for the live unboxing of AdaBox 018 — Ladyada and Mr. Ladyada will be in the chat to answer your questions!
Electronicsadafruit.com

PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit Feather M0 Express #PrettyPins

Here’s a pin reference for the Adafruit Feather M0 Express in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

GinoBot Programmable Expandable Robot Review

STEM robots are wonderful for teaching kids technology and coding concepts. The GinoBot is a programmable expandable robot that can be used for 3rd party hardware like a Raspberry Pi or micro:bit for complex projects. It comes with wireless connectivity and has interactive instructions available on smartphones. The great folks at Engino Education were kind of enough to send us a sample unit for review.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Catalan Clock

The Catalan time system is the traditional way to tell time in Catalan. Exclusive to the language, they divide it in fractions of a quarter and half a quarter of an hour. In Catalan time is read a bit differently than in most other languages. At 00:00, is twelve o’clock, but after that time is not said as “amount of time that passed or that is missing until the next hour”, but as “fraction of the current hour (which by english standard will be the next one)”.
Computersadafruit.com

3D Models of Adafruit USB Trinkeys @ecken

We have some 3D models of the USB trinkeys available to download from our 3D parts github repo. These models feature a 2mm thick PCB and various components like the 35mm slide potentiometer, cherry MX switch and a rotary encoder. You do not need Fusion 360 to use these 3D models. The STEP file format is widely used in CAD applications with solid modeling capabilities. For folks who may use TinkerCAD, a STL file is also available.
Computersadafruit.com

A tiny MIDI controller with Raspberry Pi Pico and #CircuitPython

Sebastian builds a nine key MIDI keyboard. With a MIDI library available for the Raspberry Pi Pico making a little MIDI “piano” is relatively easy. The MacroPad which I build last month is the perfect little device to play around with this. If you want to follow along exactly, first...
TV & Videosadafruit.com

Two New Dust Sci-Fi Short Films #scifisunday

I’ve written here before about the DUST channel on YouTube and its vast (and varied) collection of sci-fi shorts. Here are two recent postings that I really enjoyed. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Scienceadafruit.com

Science Stack: Tools Within Reach – Wilson Center #openhardware @WilsonSTIP

Science Stack: Tools Within Reach | Wilson Center – Flora is featured as an #openhardware tool transforming science and society in @WilsonSTIP’s new infographic “Science Stack: Tools Within Reach”. Explore Flora and other tools contributing to accessible science here:. FLORA in the NY Times, Feb. 25, 2012. Stop breadboarding and...
Computersadafruit.com

Adafruit switching default branch of CircuitPython repositories from master to main

Over the course of the next few weeks, we are switching the CircuitPython repositories to use main as their default branch instead of master. This change is a continuation of past efforts to depart from language deeply rooted in centuries of racism and the subjugation of people based on the color of their skin towards language that is inclusive of everyone. These changes can (and will) spark others in the electronic & maker communities to think about the history of words, how they are used, and changes we can make together.
EngineeringPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Learn electronics and coding with the Short Circuits platform

If you are considering learning electronics or already have a fundamental knowledge, you may be interested in a new learning platform created specifically to teach you about circuitry, soldering and coding called Short Circuits. Designed to provide a modular device that can be modified to suit your learning ability, Short Circuits is now available via Kickstarter and has been created by teacher, designer and engineer Martyn Evans based in the United Kingdom. Features of the Short Circuits motherboard include :
Video Gamesadafruit.com

VIDEO: Atari 2600 Nostalgia: Racing the Beam

Constraints drive creativity. Atari’s CX2600 console managed years of very playable games despite its limitations. The programmer’s skill at “racing the beam” — precisely timing CPU instructions to the unyielding raster scan — was key to squeezing “impossible” graphics from it. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Electronicshackaday.com

Neural Networks Emulate Any Guitar Pedal For $120

It’s a well-established fact that a guitarist’s acumen can be accurately gauged by the size of their pedal board- the more stompboxes, the better the player. Why have one box that can do everything when you can have many that do just a few things?. Jokes aside, the idea of...
Aerospace & Defenseadafruit.com

A-76, the World’s Largest Iceberg

The European Space Agency would like to introduce the world to A-76, the newest and largest iceberg calved from the Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea:. The enormity of the berg makes it the largest in the world, snatching first place from the A-23A iceberg (approximately 3880 sq km in size) which is also located in the Weddell Sea. In comparison, the A-74 iceberg that broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in February earlier this year, was only 1270 sq km.