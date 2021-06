As has been the case for the past couple of weeks, COVID-19 vaccinations in Manitowoc County are going out at a much slower rate, while new cases are in double digits. According to the Health Department, 157 shots were administered yesterday, with only 73 of those being first-time patients. Meanwhile, 12 new cases were added, leaving the pandemic totals at 7,518 confirmed cases, and 59,028 total vaccinations, with 32,751 of those going into the arms of first-time patients.