Lamar, SC

Lamar is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LAMAR, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Lamar, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lamar, SC
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lamar

(LAMAR, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lamar, SC
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lamar’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lamar, SC
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Lamar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;