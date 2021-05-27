Cancel
Anadarko, OK

Weather Forecast For Anadarko

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Anadarko: Thursday, May 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Anadarko, OK
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Anadarko — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Caddo County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Caddo County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...eastern Cotton...Stephens...southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche...Jefferson and Clay Counties Until 200 AM CDT AT 126 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 6 miles east of Medicine Park to near Geronimo to 5 miles west of Petrolia to 5 miles southeast of Lake Arrowhead, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Caddo County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.