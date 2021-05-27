4-Day Weather Forecast For Pelion

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pelion: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;