Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

APS Film in 2021 – A Guide to Shooting, Developing and Scanning – By Bob Janes

35mmc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dad has always been a bit of a hoarder. However, there comes a point where even a 93 year-old has a clear out of old magazines. I think he was able to do this because he didn’t have to throw them out himself. Instead, he could pass them on to the next generation of hoarder – me. Part of his hoard: A Practical Photography supplement from 1996 has the title: “The complete guide to the Advanced Photo System”. The banner at the top of the cover says “PHOTOGRAPHY IS CHANGING FOREVER”.

www.35mmc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slr Cameras#Scanning#Aps#Digital Photography#Digital Cameras#Canon Cameras#Guide#Macro Photography#Contents Photography#Fujifilm#Kodachrome#C41#Minolta#Ebay#Kodak Advantix#Nikon#Vectis#Kodak Tri X#Iso#Dslr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
BBC
Related
Photography35mmc.com

Making Dreamscapes by Developing Film at 30 Degrees – By Tyrell McBride

Let me just start off by saying that there is no real instruction manual on how to do this, and if you do try this method, on your own head be it…. Since I started my journey in photography some 5 and a half years ago, I have always felt more of a pull towards high contrast, grainy black and white images. Colour has never really connected with me. I guess the love started when digging out a few of my grandad’s old prints that were laying around the house. My grandad’s old prints felt timeless with the chunky grain in both colour and black and white which was probably from being thrown into a overheated developer pool in some pharmacy somewhere. That was the first taste of photography I ever witnessed, so I guess you could say I have a bias towards it.
MoviesSFGate

'OK Computer's' Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar on Creating Home-Grown Indian Sci-Fi

Making its European debut in International Film Festival Rotterdam’s new talent category Bright Future is “OK Computer,” a six-part Hindi sci-fi comedy set 10 years in the future. Featuring an AI-driven “New India” of towering smart holograms and drone superhighways, the Disney Plus Hotstar series stars Vijay Varma (“A Suitable...
Sciencemathworks.com

CT-Scan-with-visible-light

I developed a shadow-based CT scan technique (using visible light instead of X-ray) to reconstruct 3D model of transparent objects. https://youtu.be/DClFSdOXJVw. First you need to save all the Matlab files in the same folder. There is also a folder called "vid" including your videos which should be saved in the same folder. There is already one video saved in the "vid" folder called "vid2.mp4" which you can use as an example.
Photographyhwchronicle.com

Going Analog

During the 2019 Geology trip to Death Valley, Lena Bagley ’22 captured her classmates balancing on a colossal boulder with her Minolta X-700 camera on a roll of Kodak Ektar 100 color negative film. Soon, she had pulled the film advance lever 35 more times, leaving her with a full roll of film.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 Livestreaming 4K Camera

Meet the Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2: a new livestreaming 4K camera designed for serious filmmakers. The GH5M2 has unlimited video recording capability in 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit and allows simultaneous HDMI output while recording. It comes with advanced image stabilization, V-LogL, REC frame indicator, Luminance Spot Meter and other advanced functions.
Technologymotionographer.com

TAVO STUDIO | ONEPLUS 8T

Full project (https://www.behance.net/gallery/106367667/OnePlus-8T) Oneplus Europe commissioned us with the realization of 4 live wallpapers for the launch of its 8T model. We were working together with them to create a very different aesthetic to the rest wallpapers of the market, achieving a very clean and minimalist image and full of color.
Photographyluminous-landscape.com

Landscapes Of The Mind (Rediscover)

If it causes you to dream, then maybe it is…art. While pursuing a BA and MFA in art, I studied drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and art history. My art historical studies focused on Japanese sculpture and ceramics, modernist painting and sculpture, and photography. In my early work as a sculptor, I strove to translate art historical themes and aesthetic principles, particularly those of ancient Japanese ceramics, into the medium of wood. Later, I began to incorporate themes and techniques from ukiyo-e prints and modern painting into the creation of carved and painted reliefs in wood. All along, I used photography to study form and line, making photos of architectural elements, and forms and designs occurring in nature. When I finally turned to abstract photography as my primary medium for artistic expression, the art historical themes and principles of form and color I had studied for many years would inform my new work.
ElectronicsThe Imaging Resource!

Canon shares additional product details and specs on upcoming high-end EOS R3 mirrorless camera

While the camera world, and Canon fans in particular, eagerly await the debut of Canon's souped-up, super-performance EOS R3, the Japanese camera maker has today released a few more tidbits and additional specs about their forthcoming high-end mirrorless camera. In addition to some more images of the camera itself, which you can see throughout this article, Canon has also announced several features and capabilities, including details on its autofocusing system, image stabilization, burst shooting, movie recording and more physical features, such as controls, LCD screen and memory card compatibilities.
Movieswearecult.rocks

‘Journey to the Far Side of the Sun’ (1969)

❉ Mark Cunliffe revisits Gerry & Sylvia Anderson’s space oddity, recently released on Blu-ray. “Encouraged by Lew Grade to pitch an idea they had for a one-off TV play to Universal Pictures’ London head Jay Kanter as a possible feature film, Journey to the Far Side of the Sun (or Doppelgänger as it was originally known) is a clear sign of the Andersons trying to stretch their muscles and produce something different than the puppet animations they were best known for.”
ElectronicsGadget Review

Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera Review_

If you would like to find the Best Digital Camera For Kids or just the best digital camera, the Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera is a fun device that is easy to use and creates countless memories that you can carry with you or gift to a loved one. It is an instant printing camera that uses zink paper to create its magic.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Best Lenses for Panasonic GH5 II

Looking for the best lenses for Panasonic Lumix GH5 II? Here is the guide for you to get the top recommended micro four thirds lenses for Panasonic GH5 II mirrorless camera. Boasting updated video capabilities and a refined design, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II provides a professional-quality imaging platform for shooters who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS Sensor with AR Coating, the Panasonic GH5 II achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. The GH5 II Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting and making it possible to use a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. Designed for today’s creators and audiences, the easy-to-use Lumix Sync app for smartphones and tablets provides high-quality livestreaming with minimum equipment. Livestreaming via a router is available as well with Lumix Network Setting Software. So, with a few significant performance improvements and an affordable price, the Panasonic GH5 Mark II is a value option for video shooters or as a tool for hybrid shooters who need a good solution for both stills and video.
Cell PhonesDIY Photography

No, smartphone cameras will never dominate the camera market

Contrary to another photographer’s opinion (one that is held by many others), there seems to be this doomsday cult that believes camera phones are going to make DSLR and mirrorless cameras extinct. And it’s certainly an opinion that has a semblance of logic behind it, given that there are far...
Electronics35mmc.com

Olympus 35 SPn – A Review of a Quality Compact – By Bob Janes

The Olympus 35 SPn is a relatively large and quite impressive-looking rangefinder camera. It is about 5 inches/13 cm long, 3 inches/7.5 cm high. At the time it was originally released in 1969 it was probably regarded as compact. When the 35 SPn went out of production in 1976 it was notably bigger than rivals like the Konica Auto S3/35 FE, the Minolta Hi-matic 7sii (and variants) and the Olympus 35 RD, all of which had similar specs.
Electronicsephotozine.com

A Free Lens

I thought that would get your curiosity aroused. Canon had a promotion in the late 1990s where purchasers of photographic gear could claim a free lens. Which one did I go for? And is it still useful?. The exact details are lost in time, at least as far as I'm...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

Canon’s new firmware to boost cinema and live productions

The new firmware fom Canon, largely based on feedback from users, boosts cinema and live production capabilities of Canon Cinema EOS equipment. Upcoming firmware updates for several of Canon’s professional imaging products are scheduled to be available during June and July 2021. The updates bring added functionality and features to renowned products, the EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C500 Mark II and mirrorless camera EOS R5.