APS Film in 2021 – A Guide to Shooting, Developing and Scanning – By Bob Janes

Let me just start off by saying that there is no real instruction manual on how to do this, and if you do try this method, on your own head be it…. Since I started my journey in photography some 5 and a half years ago, I have always felt more of a pull towards high contrast, grainy black and white images. Colour has never really connected with me. I guess the love started when digging out a few of my grandad’s old prints that were laying around the house. My grandad’s old prints felt timeless with the chunky grain in both colour and black and white which was probably from being thrown into a overheated developer pool in some pharmacy somewhere. That was the first taste of photography I ever witnessed, so I guess you could say I have a bias towards it.