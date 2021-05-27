Cancel
Farmington, NY

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Cover picture for the article(FARMINGTON, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Farmington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmington: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;