Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Sun forecast for Old Town — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Old Town (FL) Weather Channel
Old Town (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLD TOWN, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Old Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Old Town (FL) Weather Channel

Old Town (FL) Weather Channel

Old Town, FL
171
Followers
485
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Today#Face#Nws Data#Snacks#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Old Town, FLPosted by
Old Town (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(OLD TOWN, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Old Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Old Town, FLPosted by
Old Town (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Old Town’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Town: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.