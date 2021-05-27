Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Allow for Continuation of Takeout Alcohol Sales

 4 days ago

This week, Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 274 into law during a signing ceremony at MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante in Lincoln. The bill was sponsored by Senator John Lowe of Kearney and includes provisions of LB 72 introduced by Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln to allow for carryout alcohol sales. The bill passed final reading with a 45-0 vote. In March 2020, Gov. Ricketts had issued executive orders to allow for takeout alcohol sales as a way of supporting restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic. LB 274—passed with an emergency clause—is effective today and ensures that carryout alcohol sales will continue after the pandemic.

Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

Highway bonding bill opposed by Gov. Ricketts delayed

LINCOLN - A highway bonding bill, LB 542, opposed by Governor Pete Ricketts is being delayed until 2022. The bill would have authorized up to $450 million in highway construction bond financing. Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, highway bonding is basically borrowing money from future generations to pay for things...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Bowers becomes first LGBTQ Lincoln City Council Chair

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln City Council elected James Michael Bowers as the chair of the council, making Bowers the first LGBTQ person to serve in the position. “James earned the council chair position by leading on issues important to his community, including his efforts to fight the pandemic," said Annise Parker, President and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

More than $12.6M in federal grants awarded to support Nebraska’s aviation system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Lincoln, NEKEYT

On 11-mile construction site, a bridge rises

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — The state’s South Beltway bid request landed on his desk like a 4,000-page set of assembly instructions. And they were unfinished. Alan Hayes and others at Hawkins Construction knew what the Nebraska Department of Transportation ultimately wanted — an 11-mile line on the map...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update For May 17

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Monday. The weekly positivity rate May 6th through the 15th is 2.7 percent. The health department reports 26 hospitalizations. More than 165-thousand residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 142-thousand are fully vaccinated. The...
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 31,251. The number of deaths in the county remains at 235. The county has administered a total of 165,367 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 141,640 second doses...
Nebraska Stateunl.edu

C’Rona Pandemic Comics on display at Nebraska Capitol

The Nebraska State Capitol halls have a new perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists Bob Hall and Henry Payer worked with educators and scientists to create a series of comics about the global pandemic. They are on display in Nebraska's capitol building through the end of May. The stories focus...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Public defender will run for northeast Lincoln legislative seat

Lincoln attorney George Dungan announced his candidacy for the District 26 seat in the Legislature on Thursday. The northeast Lincoln legislative seat is held by Sen. Matt Hansen, who will be term-limited. A Lincoln native and a graduate of American University, Dungan works in the Lancaster County Public Defender's office...