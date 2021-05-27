Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Allow for Continuation of Takeout Alcohol Sales

This week, Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 274 into law during a signing ceremony at MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante in Lincoln. The bill was sponsored by Senator John Lowe of Kearney and includes provisions of LB 72 introduced by Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln to allow for carryout alcohol sales. The bill passed final reading with a 45-0 vote. In March 2020, Gov. Ricketts had issued executive orders to allow for takeout alcohol sales as a way of supporting restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic. LB 274—passed with an emergency clause—is effective today and ensures that carryout alcohol sales will continue after the pandemic.