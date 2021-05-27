Overnight French Toast Casserole Recipe That Takes Care Of Breakfast Time
Everyone is always looking for new and exciting breakfast options. This is especially true for mornings when there is extra time to lounge around without having to guzzle down a cup of coffee and run out the door, or when you have weekend guests. For these times, it's great to have some delicious breakfast or brunch casserole recipes on hand that can be pre-assembled the day before. This way, in the morning, you just have to complete a few steps, preheat your oven, and enjoy your downtime with a scrumptious breakfast. In fact, you'll even have time to whip up some bloody Marys or mimosas!www.mashed.com