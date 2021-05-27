Cancel
Kingston, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Kingston, OK
