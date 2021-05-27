Snapshot: Business partners outfit Auto Body students in new uniforms
Several area businesses worked together to outfit students in the Capital Region BOCES Auto Body Collision Repair and Refinishing program with new uniforms. A donation by the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair Committee to Promote Professionalism in the Workplace made the uniforms possible. Sponsors include Cole’s Collision, Colby Body and Fender Works, Car-O-Liner, Copart, Mohawk Honda, Bigelow Weaver, Town Line Auto, Keystone and Caliber Collision made the uniforms possible.www.troyrecord.com