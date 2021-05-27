Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaverville: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;