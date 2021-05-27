Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaverville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com