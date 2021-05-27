Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Posted by 
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaverville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville, NC
111
Followers
481
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Weaverville, NCPosted by
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Weaverville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaverville: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;