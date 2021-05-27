Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA’s Roman Mission Will Use Exploding Stars to Measure Cosmic Distances

By ava
ava360.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast stretches of time and space. Using these observations, astronomers aim to shine a light on several cosmic mysteries, providing a window onto the universe’s distant past and hazy present. Read more: http://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2021/nasa-s-roman-mission-to-probe-cosmic-secrets-using-exploding-stars. Roman’s...

news.ava360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Goddard#Flickr#Explosions#Astronomers#Universe#Gravitational Waves#Nasa Scientists#Mission Scientists#Ia#Sun#Usra#Adnet#Gsfc#Nasa Goddard Youtube#Cosmic Expansion#Exploding Stars#Massive Stars#Type Ia Supernovae#Dark Energy#Vast Stretches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyEurekAlert

Organic molecules reveal clues about dying stars and outskirts of Milky Way

Researchers from the University of Arizona will present findings from radio-astronomical observations of organic molecules at the 238th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society, or AAS, during a press conference titled "Molecules in Strange Places" at the 238th AAS Meeting on Tuesday, June 8, at 12:15 p.m. EDT. A team...
AstronomySpace.com

How to make a universe

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of Ask a Spaceman and Space Radio, and author of How to Die in Space. Want to take a stab at unraveling the biggest mysteries of the cosmos? Let's start by exploring the basics of cosmology, the study of our entire universe. Yes, that's a real job — and yes, you can understand it, too.
AstronomyBoston Globe

NASA visits the solar system’s biggest moon

Time for your close-up, Ganymede. On Monday, the NASA spacecraft Juno passed within 645 miles of Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s 79 known moons and indeed the largest moon in the entire solar system. It was the first up-close examination of Ganymede since an earlier NASA probe, Galileo, passed by in December 2000.
Sciencehome.cern

LHCb measures tiny mass difference between particles

The LHCb collaboration has measured a difference in mass between two particles of 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000001 grams – or, in scientific notation, 10-38 g. The result, reported in a paper just submitted for publication in the journal Physical Review Letters and presented today at a CERN seminar, marks a milestone in the study of how a particle known as a D0 meson changes from matter into antimatter and back.
AstronomyPhys.org

Rosetta stone eruption on the sun could help explain solar explosions

In a dramatic, multi-staged eruption, the sun has revealed new clues that could help scientists solve the long-standing mystery of what causes the sun's powerful and unpredictable eruptions. Uncovering this fundamental physics could help scientists better predict the eruptions that cause dangerous space weather conditions at Earth. This explosion contained...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Hadron Collider on the Moon Could Create 1,000 Times More Energy Than CERN

In high-energy particle physics, bigger is always better. And the moon is a pretty big place. This is why a team of researchers ran the numbers on building a colossal hadron collider around the moon's circumference and found that a roughly 6,835-mile (11,000-km) Circular Collider on the Moon (CCM) would generate a proton-proton center-of-mass collision energy of 14 PeV, according to a new study shared on a preprint server.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA Juno mission sends back first two images of Jupiter’s giant moon

NASA’s Juno mission has sent back its first two close-up images of Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede, giving the public their first look at the moon’s surface in two decades. Juno made its flyby of Jupiter’s moon yesterday, June 7, marking the first time a spacecraft has gotten this close to Ganymede in more than 20 years, according to the space agency.
Astronomythewestonforum.com

Is there life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus?

Fountains of ice particles and water vapor billowing up kilometers from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. According to measurements, these also contain methane. This indicates the possibility of life on the Moon. The most likely explanation for the methane in the springs of water vapor from Saturn’s moon Enceladus is microbes. This...
AstronomyNewswise

Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth

Newswise — Laser-produced high energy density plasmas, akin to those found in stars, nuclear explosions, and the core of giant planets, may be the most extreme state of matter created on Earth. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), building on nearly a decade of collaboration with the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), have designed a novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to provide high-resolution measurements of a challenging feature of NIF-produced HED plasmas.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Evidence For A Sublimated Water Atmosphere On Ganymede From Hubble Space Telescope Observations

Observation of Ganymede’s leading hemisphere. For details on the panels see caption of Figure 3. The estimated surface temperature (142 K) is lower as the albedo is higher. The measured profile of the line ratio is qualitatively similar to the trailing hemisphere but decreases only to ∼1.8 on the disk. The derived column density ratio NH2O/NO2 (bottom) is accordingly lower as expected for the colder surface, if sublimation is the source.
Aerospace & DefenseWorld Economic Forum

From space squid to saliva: what's inside NASA's cargo missions and why

A recent SpaceX cargo mission has brought 7,300lbs of space equipment and experiments to the International Space Station. These experiments include looking at symbiotic relationships between animals and bacteria and producing products like cotton without gravity. Here's what you need to know. The latest SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is on...
AstronomyPhys.org

Astronomers probe planetary nebula NGC 6302 with Hubble

Using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), astronomers have conducted near-ultraviolet through near-infrared observations of a young planetary nebula (PN) known as NGC 6302. Results of the monitoring campaign, presented May 28 on arXiv.org, could help us better understand the nature of this PN. PNe are expanding shells of gas and...
Astronomyfreenews.live

Astronomers discover Organic molecules in planetary nebulae

American scientists have discovered organic molecules in planetary nebulae located on the farthest fringes of the Milky Way. Previously, it was thought that these parts of the Galaxy were too cold to support complex chemical processes. The results of the study are presented at the 238th meeting of the American Astronomical Society.
AstronomyPosted by
Popular Science

Is something burping methane on Saturn’s ocean moon?

Enceladus was supposed to be a frozen world, a dead chunk of solid ice locked in endless orbit around Saturn. But when the Cassini spacecraft visited the system from 2004 to 2017, it discovered an active moon literally bursting at the seams with water, hydrogen, and methane: three substances that, in Earthly oceans, would go hand in hand with life.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Primordial Black Holes — “Does a Relic of the Big Bang Exist in Our Solar System?”

Astronomers may soon be able to confirm the existence of a primordial black hole –gravity wells formed just moments after the Big Bang–in our Solar System with gravitational-wave experiments that will look back to a time before the formation of the first stars. “Ancient black holes would give us access to physics we would never otherwise be able to do,” wrote Dan Hooper, head of the theoretical astrophysics group at FermiLab, in an email to The Daily Galaxy. “If primordial black holes are real,’ he wrote, “they’d have potential to solve a whole host of the biggest problems in cosmology, not the least being the mystery of dark matter, considered to be the backbone to the structure of the universe.”
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Un-Earthly Cold: Scientists Create Exotic “Outer Space” Ice

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory successfully created amorphous ice, similar to ice in interstellar space and on icy worlds in our solar system. They documented that its disordered atomic behavior is unlike any ice on Earth. The findings could help interpret data from future...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa announces ‘fundamental physics’ breakthrough to explain why the Sun is exploding

A dramatic outburst from the Sun has helped Nasa discover new “fundamental physics” to help understand why the Sun explodes, which could be a breakthrough in predicting space weather.The explosion contained three different types of solar eruptions – the first time such an event has ever been observed – coronal mass ejections (CMEs), jets, and partial eruptions.CMEs and jets are very similar in that they send energy and particles into space, but the former is a huge bubble made from the Sun’s magnetic field, while a jet is a narrow burst of solar material. Partial eruptions, meanwhile, begin at...