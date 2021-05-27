Cancel
Trenton, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Trenton

Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trenton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Trenton, FL
Gilchrist County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee Locally Dense Fog Early This Morning Locally dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile will continue to impact portions of Suwannee and Gilchrist counties through 8 am. Due to the patchy nature of the fog, rapid changes in visibility will be possible over short distances while driving.
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Trenton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(TRENTON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trenton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILCHRIST NASSAU...NORTHERN BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA...BAKER...UNION COLUMBIA...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE...DUVAL...SOUTH CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM EDT * At 135 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Kingsland to near Obrien. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Lake City, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Lake Butler, Callahan, Raiford, Jacksonville International Arpt and Arlington.