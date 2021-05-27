Daily Weather Forecast For Trenton

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILCHRIST NASSAU...NORTHERN BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA...BAKER...UNION COLUMBIA...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE...DUVAL...SOUTH CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM EDT * At 135 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Kingsland to near Obrien. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Lake City, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Lake Butler, Callahan, Raiford, Jacksonville International Arpt and Arlington.