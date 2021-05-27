Take advantage of Thursday sun in Gray

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Jasper; Jones The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia Southern Jasper County in central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juliette, or 11 miles south of Monticello, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gray, Round Oak, Bradley, Wayside and Hillsboro. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH