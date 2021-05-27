Cancel
Gray, GA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Gray

Gray (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAY, GA) A sunny Thursday is here for Gray, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Gray, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Gray Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Sun forecast for Gray — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GRAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gray Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Your forecast: The next 4 days in Gray

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Your 4-day outlook for Gray weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Hancock, Jones, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Hancock; Jones; Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PUTNAM...NORTHERN BALDWIN...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Resseaus Crossroads, or 10 miles south of Eatonton...moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Meriwether, Ethridge, Plant Harlee Branch, Underwood, Resseaus Crossroads and Stanfordville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Jasper County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Jasper; Jones The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia Southern Jasper County in central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juliette, or 11 miles south of Monticello, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gray, Round Oak, Bradley, Wayside and Hillsboro. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Jones THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JONES AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Get weather-ready — Gray’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Sunday, May 2: Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Monday, May 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Tuesday, May 4: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;Wednesday, May 5: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Jones, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Jones; Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONROE NORTHWESTERN BIBB AND JONES COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 523 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Bolingbroke, or 8 miles southeast of Forsyth...moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Gray, Bradley, Bolingbroke, Wayside, Arkwright, Dames Ferry, Round Oak, Clinton, Plant Scherer, Blountsville, Jarrell Plantation and Ethridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:49:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Macon. * From this afternoon to Saturday evening. * At 5:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 18 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 20 feet, Minor flooding expands. An increasing amount of the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail floods north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be around one foot deep on portions of the trail and both banks overflow upstream from the bridge. Large portions of agricultural lands well downstream will be under one to three feet of water.
Bleckley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Jones, Pulaski, Twiggs, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Jones; Pulaski; Twiggs; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON WHEELER...SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK...TELFAIR...EASTERN WILCOX...EASTERN JONES...DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI...WILKINSON BALDWIN...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1046 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Gray to Fitzpatrick to near Baileys Park to near Owensboro...and moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Dublin, McRae, Cochran, Eastman, Gray, Abbeville, Alamo, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Helena, East Dublin, Gordon, Chester, Ivey, Glenwood, Milan, McIntyre, Dexter and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH