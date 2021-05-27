Cancel
Winnfield, LA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Winnfield

Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WINNFIELD, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield, LA
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Winnfield, LA
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Winnfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Winnfield, LA
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield's 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Louisiana State

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Bienville Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Jackson; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Bienville Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natchitoches; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NATCHITOCHES AND WESTERN WINN PARISHES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Natchitoches, moving north at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Campti, Clarence, Goldonna, Dodson, Ashland, Calvin, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston.
Louisiana State
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...NORTHEASTERN RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Ringgold, or 21 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Brice, Womack, Friendship, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Winnfield, LA
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 9: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Jackson, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Natchitoches; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Northeastern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southwest of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Chatham, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Bienville, Quitman, Sikes, Brice, Friendship, Joyce and Liberty Hill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Winn Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WINN PARISH At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Winnfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Dodson, Calvin, Sikes, Joyce and Hudson. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Grant Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; La Salle; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grant Parish in north central Louisiana La Salle Parish in north central Louisiana Southern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colfax, or 7 miles northeast of Lena, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jena, Colfax, Montgomery, Midway, Pollock, Dry Prong, Tullos, Georgetown, Atlanta, Nebo, Rogers, Catahoula Lake, Bentley, Rochelle, Zenoria, Lake Iatt, Fishville, Williana, St. Maurice and Aloha. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH