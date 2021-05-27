Cancel
Walton, KY

Walton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Walton, KY Posted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Walton

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Walton, KY Posted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Walton weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN BOONE AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Batesville, moving east at 40 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Penny size hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Harrison, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Bright, Hidden Valley, Cleves, Milan, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Blue Jay, Guilford, Wilmington, Logan, Manchester, Grandview, Sunman and North Bend. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 169. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 4. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid and upper 30s will result in patchy frost formation, especially in protected locations. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.