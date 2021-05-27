Youngsville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Nash A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NASH...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 12 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bailey, Bunn, Rolesville, Spring Hope, Youngsville and Middlesex. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.