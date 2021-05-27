Weather Forecast For Greensboro

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.7 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 91.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.