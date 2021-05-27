Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, AL

Weather Forecast For Greensboro

Posted by 
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Greensboro: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel

Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel

Greensboro, AL
154
Followers
477
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hale and Marengo

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hale and Marengo county until 5:45 pm. When you hear any type of weather situation associated with a WARNING, think of TAKE ACTION. The National Weather Service notes that a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are in the warning area.” Severe Thunderstorms are defined by having “winds of 58 miles per hour or higher and/or hail one inch in diameter or larger.”
Greene County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 90.7 feet. * Flood stage is 90.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 91.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
Hale County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR MARENGO AND HALE COUNTIES At 445 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Knoxville to near Nanafalia, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Wind damage has been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Greensboro, Linden, Jefferson, Moundville, Thomaston, Akron, Sweet Water, Newbern, Myrtlewood, Faunsdale, Dayton, Nanafalia, Consul, Magnolia, Sawyerville, Wayne, Miller, Vineland and Arcola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

West Alabama Severe Weather Closings and Delays for Tuesday, May 4

The threat of severe weather across Alabama has caused several area school systems to change their schedules. Closings and delays for Tuesday, May 4, are as follows:. Hale County: Dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Lamar: Closed. Marion: Closed. Pickens: Dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's Operation Storm Watch is brought...
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Hale, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bibb; Hale; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHEASTERN HALE AND SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sawyerville to near Heiberger. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mertz, Heiberger, Harper Hill, Wateroak, Phipps and Ellards. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and west central Alabama.