Mathis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.