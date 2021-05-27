Mathis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southern Live Oak County in south central Texas Southeastern McMullen County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Rancho De La Parita, Tecalote, Annarose, Clegg, Westdale, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Rosita, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Lake Alice and Pernitas Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Amargosa Creek, Palo Amarillo Creek, Leon Creek, Toro Creek, San Andreas Creek, Javalina Creek, Petronila Creek, Tecolote Creek, Ruces Creek, Leopard Branch, Hoffman Creek, El Caro Creek, Paisano Creek, San Fernando Creek, Sandy Hollow Creek, Tarancahuas Creek, Longoria Creek, Hill Creek, Nueces River, Gilden Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Javelin Creek, Lagarto Creek, Trinidad Creek, Rosita Creek, Quinta Creek, Elm Creek, San Diego Creek, Charquitas Creek, Lattas Creek, Agua Dulce Creek, Kentuck Creek, Resaca de Enmedio, Leopard Creek, Ramirena Creek, Botello Creek, Piedras Pintas Creek, Muerto Creek and Nopaleras Creek.