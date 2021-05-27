Cancel
Jasper, TN

Weather Forecast For Jasper

Jasper (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Jasper, TN
Jasper, TN
Jasper, TN
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(JASPER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jasper. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jasper, TN
Get weather-ready — Jasper’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bledsoe County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RHEA...NORTHWESTERN BRADLEY...SEQUATCHIE...BLEDSOE...SOUTHWESTERN MEIGS...WEST CENTRAL MCMINN...MARION AND HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT/915 PM CDT/ At 937 PM EDT/837 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Pikeville to near Gruetli-Laager to near Cowan. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dayton, Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg and Walden.
Marion County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tracy City to 7 miles northwest of Stevenson. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jasper, South Pittsburg, Kimball, Orme, Fiery Gizzard State Park, Sequatchie Cave, Foster Falls State Park and New Hope.
Marion County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Marion County in east Tennessee * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Manchester to 9 miles south of Huntland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Pittsburg, Kimball, Monteagle, Orme, Fiery Gizzard State Park and Foster Falls State Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH