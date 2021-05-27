Cancel
Milan, TN

Weather Forecast For Milan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Milan: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Milan, TN
Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Milan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milan: Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Dyer County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Lauderdale A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR Northern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri North central Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Northwestern Gibson County in western Tennessee At 301 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from near Miston to near Leachville. Movement was east at 35 mph. People in northern Mississippi...southern Pemiscot...north central Lauderdale...Dyer and northwestern Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Carroll County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Haywood; Madison A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR Southwestern Carroll County in western Tennessee Northern Madison County in western Tennessee Southeastern Crockett County in western Tennessee Northeastern Haywood County in western Tennessee Southeastern Gibson County in western Tennessee At 919 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea to dime size hail and winds of 45 mph was located over Holly Grove, or 8 miles northeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 55 mph. People in southwestern Carroll...northern Madison...southeastern Crockett...northeastern Haywood and southeastern Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Crockett County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Lake; Obion; Weakley A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR Southwestern Weakley County in western Tennessee South central Lake County in western Tennessee Northwestern Crockett County in western Tennessee Southern Obion County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Gibson County in western Tennessee At 728 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located near Heloise, or 8 miles southeast of Caruthersville, moving east at 30 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southwestern Weakley...south central Lake...northwestern Crockett...southern Obion...Dyer and western Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.