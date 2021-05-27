JP Morgan Chase, Others, Charged Billions in Overdraft Fees During the Pandemic
Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Biz executives want more contract and freelance labor. Workers say that’s not going to cut it. A new survey from McKinsey and Ipsos found that employees and employers at a crossroads. Immigrants and workers of color are especially likely to say they’d rather be permanent employees, despite executives wanting the opposite.todayheadline.co