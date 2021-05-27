Cancel
Troy, NC

Troy Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Troy: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Troy, NC
Troy is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(TROY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Troy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Montgomery County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Badin Lake, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Troy, Badin Lake, Robbins, Star, Pinehaven Marina, Steeds, Eldorado, Fish Tales Marina and Whip-O-Will Campground. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Cumberland, Davidson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Montgomery County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Troy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Biscoe around 245 PM EDT. Seagrove around 250 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Highfalls, Steeds, Robbins and Star. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN