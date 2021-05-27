Troy Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Troy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Biscoe around 245 PM EDT. Seagrove around 250 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Highfalls, Steeds, Robbins and Star. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN