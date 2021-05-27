Jacksboro Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Claiborne; Knox; Morgan; Scott; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN...WESTERN CLAIBORNE...NORTH CENTRAL KNOX...ANDERSON...CAMPBELL...EASTERN SCOTT AND UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 AM EDT At 949 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ayers to 8 miles east of Huntsville to near Wartburg. Movement was east at 55 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Clinton, La Follette, Maynardville, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Jacksboro, Harrogate, Jellico and Caryville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for east Tennessee.