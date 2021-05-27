Cancel
Willard, OH

Willard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Willard (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Willard: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Get weather-ready — Willard’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willard: Monday, May 17: Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Flood Warning issued for Huron, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wyandot The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northern Ashland County in north central Ohio Crawford County in north central Ohio Southern Huron County in north central Ohio Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Eastern Wyandot County in northwestern Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Shelby. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Flooding is occurring along the Black Fork Mohican. The Black Fork comes out of banks upstream of the river gauge at 16.5 feet. Additional nuisance flooding may be possible across the warning area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashland, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Willard, Ontario, Crestline, New London, Plymouth, New Washington, Savannah, Polk, Chatfield, Sullivan, Greenwich, Benton, North Fairfield, Bailey Lakes and Tiro. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Your 4-day outlook for Willard weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willard: Sunday, May 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night;Monday, May 3: Rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Tuesday, May 4: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;