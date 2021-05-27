Cancel
Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Hillsville, VA
Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hillsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsville: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Get weather-ready — Hillsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsville: Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Grayson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN CARROLL AND EASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE CITY OF GALAX At 521 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located just west of Galax, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Brief heavy rainfall will impact the city of Galax and could result in street flooding in a short period of time. Locations impacted include Galax Hillsville Fries Fancy Gap Byllesby Baywood and Sylvatus. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.