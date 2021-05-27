Hillsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Grayson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN CARROLL AND EASTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE CITY OF GALAX At 521 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located just west of Galax, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Brief heavy rainfall will impact the city of Galax and could result in street flooding in a short period of time. Locations impacted include Galax Hillsville Fries Fancy Gap Byllesby Baywood and Sylvatus. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.