Grand Terrace, CA

Thursday has sun for Grand Terrace — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAND TERRACE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Terrace. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Grand Terrace, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Grand Terrace, CA
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Grand Terrace, CA
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Grand Terrace

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Terrace: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Grand Terrace, CA
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Grand Terrace weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Terrace: Thursday, May 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Friday, May 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Death Valley National Park, Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Lower Colorado River Valley; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
Grand Terrace, CA
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Grand Terrace

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Terrace: Wednesday, May 12: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Friday, May 14: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Grand Terrace, CA
Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Grand Terrace’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Terrace: Wednesday, May 5: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night;Thursday, May 6: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night;Friday, May 7: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night;Saturday, May 8: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night;