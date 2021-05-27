Wadesboro is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Anson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Richmond County in central North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw Municipal Airport, or 7 miles west of Cheraw, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Hamlet, Maxton, Hoffman, Dobbins Heights, Wagram, Gibson, Morven and East Laurinburg. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH