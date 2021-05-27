Cancel
Wadesboro, NC

Wadesboro is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WADESBORO, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel

Wadesboro, NC
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Wadesboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wadesboro, NCPosted by
Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadesboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wadesboro: Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Wadesboro, NCPosted by
Wadesboro (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Wadesboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wadesboro: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ANSON...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND AND SOUTHERN STANLY COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM EDT At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Ansonville, or 12 miles south of Albemarle, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ansonville, Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield, Mount Gilead, Norman, Uwharrie Haven, Blewett Falls Lake and Covington.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Cumberland, Davidson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Anson; Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Stanly; Wake A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT MOORE...NORTHERN ANSON...HARNETT...MONTGOMERY...NORTHERN RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHERN STANLY...LEE...SOUTHERN WAKE...CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pittsboro to 8 miles west of Goldston to 10 miles northwest of Ansonville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Brief Heavy rain and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Sanford, Albemarle, Southern Pines, Pittsboro, Lillington, Troy, Carthage and Garner.
Anson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Anson County in central North Carolina Southeastern Richmond County in central North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw Municipal Airport, or 7 miles west of Cheraw, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Hamlet, Maxton, Hoffman, Dobbins Heights, Wagram, Gibson, Morven and East Laurinburg. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH