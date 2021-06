We’ve arrived at the best part of the NHL campaign, the so-called “second season” comprising the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So throw out everything up until now, as the NHL on Saturday embarks on a two-month endurance test to crown the final Cup champion before the Kraken takes the ice for its debut in October. Actually, don’t discard everything yet, as some coaching moves this final week of the regular season could have bearing on whoever is behind the Kraken’s bench.