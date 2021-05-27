Cancel
Johnsonville, SC

Johnsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Johnsonville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Johnsonville, SC
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Johnsonville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Johnsonville: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Johnsonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JOHNSONVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Johnsonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Florence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE...NORTHWESTERN GEORGETOWN AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hemingway, or 16 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Johnsonville, Hemingway, Rhems, Warsaw, Poston, Oatland, Nesmith, Indiantown, Outland, Morrisville, Henry, Kingsburg, Hannah and Stuckey. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion; Marlboro SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN FLORENCE...SOUTHWESTERN DILLON...EAST CENTRAL DARLINGTON...NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARLBORO COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak Grove, or 12 miles southwest of Dillon, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dillon, Latta, Sellers, Floydale, Blue Brick, Zion, Smithboro, Brownsville, Oak Grove and Mcleod Medical Center.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE...NORTH CENTRAL GEORGETOWN...SOUTH CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indiantown, or 12 miles east of Kingstree, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Johnsonville, Hemingway, Outland, Gresham, Poston, Nesmith, Brittons Neck, Indiantown, Henry, Kingsburg and Stuckey.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Florence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTY At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Effingham, Timmonsville, and Florence, moving east at 35 to 40 mph. This thunderstorm has a history of producing golf ball sized hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Anyone caught outdoors may become injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Florence, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Sardis, Hyman, Mars Bluff, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, New Hope, Evergreen, and Coward. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH