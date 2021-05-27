Johnsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Florence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTY At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Effingham, Timmonsville, and Florence, moving east at 35 to 40 mph. This thunderstorm has a history of producing golf ball sized hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Anyone caught outdoors may become injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Florence, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Sardis, Hyman, Mars Bluff, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, New Hope, Evergreen, and Coward. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH