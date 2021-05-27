Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast For Warrior

Warrior (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrior: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Warrior, AL
Warrior is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(WARRIOR, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warrior. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Warrior’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrior: Saturday, May 8: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; Jefferson; St. Clair; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WALKER...BLOUNT WEST CENTRAL ETOWAH...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville and Margaret.