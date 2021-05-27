Weather Forecast For Warrior

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Etowah; Jefferson; St. Clair; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WALKER...BLOUNT WEST CENTRAL ETOWAH...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville and Margaret.