Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Munford with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Childersburg, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Lincoln, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford, Wilton, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Logan Martin Dam and Alpine. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED