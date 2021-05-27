Cancel
Munford, AL

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Munford with these activities

Munford (AL) Weather Channel
Munford (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MUNFORD, AL.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Munford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford, ALPosted by
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Munford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munford: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Munford, ALPosted by
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Munford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munford: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Munford, ALPosted by
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munford: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam affecting Coosa, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega and St. Clair Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Saturday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Logan Martin Dam. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 467.5 feet. * Flood stage is 467.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 464.3 feet Wednesday evening.
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Local weather: 'There is a lot of flooding all around'

With inclement weather striking much of Central Alabama on Tuesday, local officials are looking at the impact of the storms. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said her county had experienced large scale flooding by 4 p.m. Tuesday. “There is a lot of flooding all around,” she...
Talladega County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Clay County in east central Alabama Cleburne County in east central Alabama Randolph County in east central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Roanoke, Childersburg, Columbiana, Heflin, Lineville, Ashland, Wilsonville, Wedowee, Talladega Springs, Lake Wedowee, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford and Wadley. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Calhoun County area drenched by storm

Heavy rain produced flooding in some parts of Calhoun County Tuesday, but the area avoided the more violent weather threats forecast for the day. Parts of Saks and Anniston were among the locations where flooding was reported by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Calhoun County Emergency according to Management Agency spokeswoman Tiffany De Boer. There were also reports of cars half-submerged in Alexandria near Post Oak Road, De Boer said.
Shelby County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Shelby County in central Alabama Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alabaster, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Montevallo, Childersburg, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Lincoln, Vincent, Harpersville, Munford, Wilton, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Logan Martin Dam and Alpine. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Western Calhoun County in east central Alabama Central St. Clair County in central Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Altoona to Leeds, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Rainbow City, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Lincoln, Glencoe, Weaver, Ashville, Riverside, Ragland, Munford, Ohatchee, Steele, Hobson City, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport and Blue Mountain. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Etowah, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun; Etowah; St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for St. Clair County in central Alabama Calhoun County in east central Alabama Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama Southeastern Etowah County in northeastern Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Pell City, Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Piedmont, Springville, Odenville, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Weaver and Ashville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Shelby; Talladega SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TALLADEGA NORTHEASTERN CHILTON...SOUTHERN SHELBY...CENTRAL BIBB AND NORTHWESTERN COOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harrisburg to near Centreville to near Calera to near Verbena. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alabaster, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Montevallo, Childersburg, Brent, Columbiana, Centreville, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Thorsby, Wilton, Dollar, Gap Of The Mountain, American Village and Strickland Crossroads. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, west central and east central Alabama.