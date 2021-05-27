4-Day Weather Forecast For Alma

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Dyer, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Rudy Lake Fort Smith... Concord Shibley... Piney Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 7 and 26. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN