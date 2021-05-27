4-Day Weather Forecast For Alma

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN HASKELL EASTERN MCINTOSH...SEQUOYAH...ADAIR...NORTHERN LE FLORE SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Warner to 3 miles west of Heavener. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Tahlequah... Sallisaw Poteau... Stilwell Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Natural Dam Greenwood... Alma Barling... Pocola Muldrow... Heavener Roland... Lavaca Spiro... Arkoma This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 269 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 29.