Alma, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alma

Alma (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Alma: Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Alma’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alma: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...EASTERN HASKELL EASTERN MCINTOSH...SEQUOYAH...ADAIR...NORTHERN LE FLORE SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Warner to 3 miles west of Heavener. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Tahlequah... Sallisaw Poteau... Stilwell Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Natural Dam Greenwood... Alma Barling... Pocola Muldrow... Heavener Roland... Lavaca Spiro... Arkoma This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 269 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 29.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southwestern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van Buren, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Charleston... Alma Barling... Lavaca Branch... Rudy Bloomer... Fort Chaffee Kibler... Central City Concord... Shibley Peter Pender... Vesta Furry... Ursula This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 14. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHEASTERN SEBASTIAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Crawford County, AR5newsonline.com

Second EF-1 tornado confirmed from Monday night

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes over the River Valley Monday (May 3) night. The first, with max winds around 95-105 mph in Sequoyah and Crawford counties. The second with wind 100-110 mph starting in south Moffett, Okla. to the north side of Fort Smith through Van Buren and continued northeast.
Van Buren, AR5newsonline.com

Semi blown over by strong winds on I-40 in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Strong winds have blown a semi on its side Monday night eastbound on I-40 near exit 7 in Van Buren. Emergency crews are now on the interstate alerting drivers of the wreck. Strong storms with winds up to 90 mph have struck Crawford County tonight. Storms...
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Dyer, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Rudy Lake Fort Smith... Concord Shibley... Piney Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 7 and 26. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN