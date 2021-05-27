Cancel
Trinity, AL

Trinity Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trinity: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity, AL
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this line of storms has passed. Target Area: Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CULLMAN...SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 848 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trinity to near Moulton to near Needmore to Hamilton. Movement was south southeast at 70 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Decatur, Hartselle, Moulton, Trinity, Falkville, Phil Campbell, West Point, Hillsboro, Hodges and Mt Hope.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lawrence, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Colbert; Lawrence; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT...FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Athens to near Courtland to near Phil Campbell to 8 miles north of Weston, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Russellville, Moulton, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH