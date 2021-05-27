Trinity Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Colbert; Lawrence; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT...FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Athens to near Courtland to near Phil Campbell to 8 miles north of Weston, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Russellville, Moulton, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH